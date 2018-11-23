India, Pak armies hold flag meeting to defuse tension along LoC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A brigade commander level flag meeting was held between Indian Army and Pak Army on Friday at Poonch Rawalkote Crossing Point.
The Indian Army delegation was led by Brig VS Sekhon while the Pakistan Army delegation was led by Brig Qaiser.
The flag meeting focused on augmenting confidence building measures, maintaining peace along the line of control and prevention of infiltration from across LoC, Public Relation Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, said.
The flag meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere and ended with either side assuring to adhere to the norms of the 2003 Ceasefire agreement and the DGMO level talks of 29 May 2018, Anand said.
[Representational Pic]