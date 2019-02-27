India-Pak Armies exchange heavy firing on LoC in Uri sector

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Indian and Pakistani troops Wednesday exchanged heavy firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Uri sector.
Reports said both the Armies were using mortars and small arms to target each other in Kamalkote area.
Exchange of firing between the two Armies was also continuing intermittently at several locations on the LoC, including Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts since Tuesday night.
The hostility on LoC came following a "pre-emptive" strike from Indian Air Force across the border on Tuesday.
The strike was launched by India against the February 14 attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed which killed 40 CRPF men in Pulwama.
(Representational picture)