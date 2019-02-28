About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India-Pak Armies exchange heavy firing on LoC in Poonch

Published at February 28, 2019 09:34 AM 0Comment(s)1503views


Agencies

Jammu

Indian and Pakistan Armies Thursday exchanged heavy firing on the Line of control (LoC) in Poonch district.

"At around 6 a.m. today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing small arms along the Krishna Ghati sector," agencies quoted Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand as having said.

The Indian army retaliated effectively and strongly and the firing exchanges stopped around 7 a.m., he added.

All educational institutions within 5 km of the LoC and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts have been shut.

 

(Representational picture)

