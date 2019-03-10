India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri, house partially damaged

March 10, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A house was partially damaged after Indian and Pakistani Armies exchanged heavy gunfire along Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalkote sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district during Saturday night.

Police sources said both the Armies used mortars and small arms to target each other in Kamalkote sector.

“Few shells fired by Pakistan troops landed in Batar Jabda in Kamalkote area. One residential house of Mohammad Sadiq Barwal son of Bawar Ali Barwal a resident of Batar Jabda was partially damaged,” they said.

There were no reports of any fresh firing in the area on Sunday.

(Representational picture)