July 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

India-Pak armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Rajouri

The India and Pakistan troops on Friday exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

The exchange of firing was reported at Baba Khori area of the district.

No loss of life was reported so far, however, the heavy shelling was going on when last reports came in.

 

(Representational picture) 

