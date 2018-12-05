About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India, Pak armies exchange fresh salvos in Kamalkote Uri

Published at December 05, 2018 06:18 PM 0Comment(s)876views


India, Pak armies exchange fresh salvos in Kamalkote Uri

Noor ul Haq

Uri

Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy gunfire along LoC in Kamalkote sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.

A police official said that fresh firing between armies of India and Pakistan started at around 5:25 p.m in Kamalkote sector of Uri on Wednesday.

Earlier two army personnel were injured when Pakistani troops attacked army men manning the fence on LoC in Kamalkote.

The mortar shelling was going on both sides till last reports came.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top