India, Pak armies exchange fresh salvos in Kamalkote Uri

Noor ul HaqUri
Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy gunfire along LoC in Kamalkote sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.
A police official said that fresh firing between armies of India and Pakistan started at around 5:25 p.m in Kamalkote sector of Uri on Wednesday.
Earlier two army personnel were injured when Pakistani troops attacked army men manning the fence on LoC in Kamalkote.
The mortar shelling was going on both sides till last reports came.
[Representational Pic]