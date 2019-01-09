About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India-Pak armies exchange fire, heavy shelling along LoC in Poonch

January 09, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

India and Pakistan armies exchanged small arms fire and heavy shells along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu on Wednesday. 

Officials sources said that the exchange of fire and the shells started in Gulpur sector in the district at around 9 a.m.

In the morning and was continuing intermittently when this report was filed

A defence ministry official said that Pak initiated the “unprovoked CFV by Small Arms Fire & also shelling with heavy caliber weapons in Gulpur Sector”.

“Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” he said.

However, there were no immediate reports about loss to anyone in the incident so far. (GNS)

