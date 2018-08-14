India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Tanghdar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Army on Tuesday said that there was an intermittent exchange of fire between Pakistani Rangers and it along the line of control (LoC) in Tanghdar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
A police official said the Pakistan troops violated ceasefire by targeting Indian army’s Anil post, Cheetak Post, and Black Rock post with small arms along the LoC at around 7:15 am.
The soldiers manning these posts returned the fire effectively, he said.
The exchange of cross-border firing with small arms was going on when this report has been filed.
The official said that there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing,” he added. (GNS)