India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch district

March 10, 2019 | Agencies

India and Pakistan troops exchanged fire along LoC in Poonch district on Sunday.

A defence spokesman said “Pakistan continues with nefarious designs and during wee hours at about 0430 hours, again and initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of Small Arms along LoC in Krishna Ghati area of Poonch.”

He said that Indian Army effectively retaliated to the firing while exchange of fire stopped at 0730 hours in the morning.