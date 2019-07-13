India, Pak activists engage in dialogue held to resolve differences

July 13, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Civil society activists from India and Pakistan have participated in a two-day Track-II dialogue held here to resolve the differences, the first such interaction after the Pulwama attack that strained the ties between the two neighbours.



The dialogue titled 'Beyond Politics and Polemics New Beginning on a Difficult Trail' was organised by the Islamabad-based think tank Regional Peace Institute (RPI).



It came ahead of a meeting on Sunday between the officials of both countries at the Attari-Wagah border on the Kartarpur corridor.



Though there was no formal communique issued, RPI chief executive Raoof Hassan said in a tweet that the two sides were trying for peace.



"Here we are finally trying to untangle the tricky knot! It is always the scent of possibilities that sustains my hope for the future. Let's do a toast to a tomorrow of peace and reconciliation," he said.



The organisers said six delegates from India participated in the interaction on Friday and Saturday and discussed issues like security, trade and people-to-people contacts.