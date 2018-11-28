About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India not to participate in SAARC: Swaraj

Published at November 28, 2018 04:18 PM 0Comment(s)381views


RK Web News

Srinagar

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Wednesday that Kartarpur corridor initiative was not linked to the dialogue process with Pakistan.

Swaraj said in a press conference that unless Pakistan stops sponsoring militancy there will be no talks and India will not participate in SAARC.  

Swaraj, who had earlier announced that she won’t be contesting in the next Lok Sabha elections due to her health, has been reportedly campaigning for Telangana elections to be held on December 7.   

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor linking Gurduwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine.  

