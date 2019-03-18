India not in danger; BJP creating fear psychosis: Farooq

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday blamed BJP for creating fear psychosis across the country by crying hoarse over the nation being in danger.

is not in danger; it is the BJP which is in danger due to rug slipping from under the feet of the Prime Minister ahead of general elections,” Farooq, as per a statement, said while addressing people here this afternoon.

referring to Indian air strike across, the former chief minister regretted “over the expression of selective outrage, saying similar concern and anguish should have been demonstrated over the killing of security forces in Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh and elsewhere”.

He said nobody from the Centre even visited them.

assailed the BJP led NDA government at the Centre for “rising inflation and non-fulfilment of commitments made to the people during 2014 elections”.

promise of two crore jobs annually and direct deposit of Rs 15 lakhs in each bank account proved to be big hoax,” he said, asking where the promised jobs were.

least, nothing of the sort has been seen in Jammu and Kashmir in the past five years.”

He said Modi used to censure the Centre as Chief Minister of Gujarat on rising prices and growing unemployment but now he has no answers or explanations to offer to the people.

termed the slogan of power supply to all the villages as “yet another gimmick saying the government that has failed in regulating power supply in towns and cities cannot make tall claims”.

He described the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir as “most erratic “and added that the position of drinking water was not too good.

He said the scheme drawn for drawing Chenab waters for meeting drinking water needs in Jammu continues to remain a distant dream.

we are witnessing euphoria over stopping the Chenab spill over to Pakistan”, he said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir has been worst sufferer of the Indus Water Treaty.

He regretted that the project costs of harnessing Chenab waters has escalated manifold due to lackadaisical approach in its implementation.

, paying tributes to Guru Nabba Dass at a congregation, Abdullah underscored the crucial need of social justice and avenues of progress for all, irrespective of religion, caste and creed.

He said mere slogans about the upliftment of weaker sections were not enough. A holistic approach is needed to be adopted for according rightful place to weaker sections in governance and decision making, he added.

reiterated commitment of his party for providing adequate openings to the members of weaker sections of the society in governance and recalled the initiatives taken in this regard in the past.

said political empowerment of weaker sections holds key to their overall empowerment.

decried the politics of hate and mistrust being perpetrated and practiced by the BJP and said this is against the very idea of India. He said instead of dividing the people in the name of religion, caste and region, everyone should be treated as a compatriot, which alone can lead India to progress and harmony.

should desist from dividing the people and vitiating the atmosphere for deriving political dividends. People will reject such tendencies and isolate the reactionary forces to ensure that the nation progresses and prospers as a united and strong entity.”