India must make adult immunization an integral part of patient care

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Theme of this World Immunization Week which was celebrated during April 24 April 30 was “Protected Together, #VaccinesWork”1.
Health experts are urging for increased focus on immunization for older adults which is an overlooked but critical health issue in India. This call-to-action comes in light of our country’s growing aging and adult population (60 years), which is estimated to increase to 12.4% of the total population by 2026, up from 5.6% in 1961.2
As people grow older, their immune system undergoes age-related changes, which results in progressive deterioration of their immune response.3 This makes them more susceptible to infections which last for a longer period, recur more frequently and lead to an increase in morbidity and mortality.3 Infections such as pneumococcal disease (e.g. pneumonia) are more common amongst older adults than other age groups4 but can be prevented or have their severity reduced with vaccination.3
Dr. Parvaiz A Koul, Professor and Head- Internal and Pulmonary Medicine, Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences India, said, “Most people are aware that as they grow older, they are more prone to developing conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, which require lifelong management. What they are not aware of is that ageing also makes them susceptible to some serious infectious diseases such as pneumonia, which can be life threatening on their own and more so with other comorbidities. We have adult vaccines to prevent these infections, but our adult immunization coverage remains low. We must push for adult immunization to prevent disability and death caused by these diseases and brings down India’s overall disease burden.”