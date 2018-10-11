India lost USD 79.5 billion from climate-related disasters in 20 years: UN report

Get - On the Play Store.
India suffered a whopping USD 79.5 billion economic loss due to climate-related disasters in the last 20 years, according to a UN report which highlights the impact of extreme weather events on the global economy. The report titled 'Economic Losses, Poverty and Disasters ...More
The Governor’s Administration Thursday made it clear in unequivocal terms that the ongoing process for Urban and Rural Local Body polls in the State is being conducted in a free, fair and the most transparent manner and the outcome will be exclusively in the hands of t...More
Clashes have erupted in south Kashmir's Lal Chowk area in Anantnag district after the news of Handwara gunfight spread here Thrusday morning. The district administration has closed schools and colleges in south Kashmir's Pulwama. Youth have come out to protest against the on...More
Militants and forces are reportedly engaged in gunfight at Handwara, Kupwara. A CASO was earlier launched in the area and an exchange of fire was reported as having taken place between a joint team of forces and militants. Schools and colleges in north and south districts ha...More
After getting rebuked for flying kites, a 19-year-old man allegedly killed his parents and sister in southwest Delhi Wednesday, police said, adding that he was arrested. Suraj alias Sarnam Verma allegedly killed his father Mithilesh, mother Siya and sister in the early hours...More
Suspected militants Wednedsay night shot and injured a special police officer (SPO) at Karimabad village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said on Thursday. The injured SPO was identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganie of Karimabad village. A police official said ...More
All educational institutions in Bandipora, Pattan and Baramulla in north Kashmir and Pulwama district in south Kashmir will remain closed on Thursday. The orders have been issued by respective district adminstrations as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.More
Government forces Thursday launched cordon-and-search-operation in north Kashmir’s Handwara following inputs about the presence of militants in the area. Door to door search operations were underway at Shatgund Bala of Qalamabad area in Handwara till last reports came ...More
