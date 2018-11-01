About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India lodges strong protests with Pakistan, China over PaK bus service

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

India has lodged strong protests with China and Pakistan on the proposed bus service that will operate through Pakistan-adminstered Kashmir under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. 

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement that it is the government's consistent and well-known position that the  China-Pakistan "Boundary Agreement" of 1963 is "illegal and invalid". 

He said it has never been recognised by India and therefore, any such bus service through Pakistan-adminstered Kashmir will be a "violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

