India lodges strong protests with Pakistan, China over PaK bus service

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
India has lodged strong protests with China and Pakistan on the proposed bus service that will operate through Pakistan-adminstered Kashmir under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement that it is the government's consistent and well-known position that the China-Pakistan "Boundary Agreement" of 1963 is "illegal and invalid".
He said it has never been recognised by India and therefore, any such bus service through Pakistan-adminstered Kashmir will be a "violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity".