India invites Trump for Republic Day

AgenciesWashington
India has extended an invitation to United States President Donald Trump to be the special guest on the Republic Day next year.
However, US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said no decision has been taken on the matter yet.
In a press briefing, Sanders also confirmed that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis would be visiting India next month, to start a "dialogue, process and a potential discussion for a presidential visit later in the year."
Every year, the Indian government invites a 'head of a country' to be the special guest on the Republic Day, which is marked by a parade showcasing the military power and cultural diversity of the country.
Leaders from the 10 ASEAN nations -- Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei-were chief guests at this year's parade.
Former US President Barack Obama has also been part of the celebrations and visited India in 2015 as the chief guest of the 65th Republic Day event.