India has changed its attitude towards minorities: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that India has changed its attitude towards minority communities.
Taking to Twitter Mehbooba said that granting citizenship on the basis of religion was appalling and disgusting in equal measure.
"We are full of venom when it comes to Pakistan but are matching some of its policies in spirit," She wrote.
Mehbooba said "But even the country that was formed on the basis of two nation theory has changed its attitude towards minorities now."
"Temples have been declared as national heritage & approved the Hindu marriage bill," She wrote.