India following Zionist policy in Kashmir: DeM

Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Monday said that Indian policy to harm Article 35 A is akin to the Zionist policy implemented by Israeli government in Palestine.
In a statement, DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said that the Hindus and Zionists have joined hands to destroy Muslims.
“It is this nexus that BJP is getting all its instructions from Israel while dealing with the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said in a statement.
She said that Israel changed the demography of Palestine and committed genocide there.
“Palestinians have been confined to Gaza only. In a similar manner, India is trying to harm the Articles 35 A and 370 so that it changes the demography of Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.
“India wants to turn the Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir into a minority, that is the reason killings are occurring here on daily basis,” she added.
Rifat said that people must be aware about the political, cultural, social and economic aggression of India against the Muslims here.
“This is the time when people of Kashmir must decide if they want to leave their homes and religious places like the people of Palestine did or are they ready for the final battle against India and against its illegal occupation,” she added.
She said that remaining silent over such issues would have serious consequences for the coming generation of Kashmiri Muslims.