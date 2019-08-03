India expresses disappointment over its mention in UN's 'Children and Armed Conflict' report

August 03, 2019 14:46:00 | Press Trust of India

India has strongly expressed its disappointment over UN chief Antonio Guterres, in his recent report, including situations in India that are neither armed conflicts nor a threat to international security, saying such attempt to expand mandate in a selective manner to certain situations only politicises the agenda.



In the 'Annual Report of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict', which was released on Tuesday, Guterres said children continued to be affected by incidents of violence between armed groups and the Government, "particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and in the context of the Naxalite insurgency."



India was mentioned under a section of the report titled Situations not on the agenda of the Security Council or other situations.



Paulomi Tripathi, India's first secretary at the United Nations General Assembly, speaking at a Security Council open debate on Children and Armed Conflict on Friday, pointed to the importance of credible, impartial and transparent implementation of the mandate given to the UN system.



In spite of the clear mandate by the Council, we are disappointed that the Report of the Secretary-General includes situations which are not armed conflicts or of threat to maintenance of international peace and security, she said.