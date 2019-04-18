About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

India has dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 140th out of 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders analysis released on Thursday, with the lead up to the ongoing Indian general elections flagged as a particularly dangerous time for journalists.

The World Press Freedom Index 2019', topped by Norway, finds an increased sense of hostility towards journalists across the world, with violent attacks in India leading to at least six Indian journalists being killed in the line of their work last year.

"Violence against journalists including police violence, attacks by Maoist fighters and reprisals by criminal groups or corrupt politicians is one of the most striking characteristics of the current state of press freedom in India. At least six Indian journalists were killed in connection with their work in 2018. A number of doubts surround a seventh case, the index noted.

These murders highlighted the many dangers that Indian journalists face, especially those working for non-English-language media outlets in rural areas, it said.

Attacks against journalists by supporters of ruling BJP increased in the run-up to general elections in the spring of 2019, the analysis alleged.

Paris-based Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF), or Reporters Without Borders, is a non-profit organisation that works to document and combat attacks on journalists around the world. In its 2019 index, RSF finds that hatred of journalists has degenerated into violence, contributing to an increase in fear around the world.

In reference to India, it found an alarming rate of coordinated hate campaigns waged on social networks against journalists who dare to speak or write about subjects that annoy Hindutva.

"The campaigns are particularly virulent when the targets are women. The emergence of a #MeToo movement in the media in 2018 has lifted the veil on many cases of harassment and sexual assault to which women reporters have been subjected, it noted.

"Finally, coverage of regions that the authorities regard as sensitive, such as Kashmir, continues to be very difficult. Foreign reporters are barred from Kashmir and the Internet is often disconnected there," it added.

South Asia in general features poorly on the index, with Pakistan dropping three places to 142, and Bangladesh dropping four places to 150.

The number of countries regarded as safe, where journalists can work in complete security, continues to decline, while authoritarian regimes continue to tighten their grip on the media, RSF concludes.

Norway is ranked first in the 2019 Index for the third year running while Finland (up two places) has taken second place from the Netherlands (down one at 4th). An increase in cyber-harassment caused Sweden (third) to lose one place. In Africa, the rankings of Ethiopia (up 40 at 110th) and Gambia (up 30 at 92nd) have significantly improved from last year's Index.

At the bottom of the Index, both Vietnam (176th) and China (177th) have fallen one place and Turkmenistan (down two at 180th) is now last, replacing North Korea (up one at 179th).

Latest News

India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Modi disrespected law by giving ticket to Pragya Thakur, alleges Soz

Modi disrespected law by giving ticket to Pragya Thakur, alleges Soz

Apr 18 | Agencies
LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar, Mehbooba spar on twitter

Omar, Mehbooba spar on twitter

Apr 18 | Agencies
Nepal launches its first satellite from US

Nepal launches its first satellite from US

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders who were defending Sadhvi Pragya, Hindu ...

Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders who were defending Sadhvi Pragya, Hindu ...

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt between youth and government forces in Budgam

Clashes erupt between youth and government forces in Budgam

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown being observed in Kashmir on poll day

Shutdown being observed in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Srinagar LS seat: Presiding officer of polling booth suffers heart att ...

Srinagar LS seat: Presiding officer of polling booth suffers heart att ...

Apr 18 | Agencies
14 passengers shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

14 passengers shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srina ...

LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srina ...

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
LS Polls: 2.8 pc voting in Ramban constituency till 9 AM

LS Polls: 2.8 pc voting in Ramban constituency till 9 AM

Apr 18 | Tahir Mushtaq
Polling begins in Srinagar PC on dull note

Polling begins in Srinagar PC on dull note

Apr 18 | Agencies
Mobile internet service snapped in Srinagar

Mobile internet service snapped in Srinagar

Apr 18 | Agencies
4 CRPF personnel injured in Budgam road accident

4 CRPF personnel injured in Budgam road accident

Apr 18 | Agencies
3 forces personnel injured in militant attacks in south Kashmir

3 forces personnel injured in militant attacks in south Kashmir

Apr 18 | Agencies
Death toll rises to 60 in rain related incidents in four states

Death toll rises to 60 in rain related incidents in four states

Apr 18 | RK Web News
Netanyahu formally named next Israeli PM

Netanyahu formally named next Israeli PM

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Polling begins for 2nd phase of LS polls

Polling begins for 2nd phase of LS polls

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
29 German tourists killed in Portuguese bus crash

29 German tourists killed in Portuguese bus crash

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

              

India has dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 140th out of 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders analysis released on Thursday, with the lead up to the ongoing Indian general elections flagged as a particularly dangerous time for journalists.

The World Press Freedom Index 2019', topped by Norway, finds an increased sense of hostility towards journalists across the world, with violent attacks in India leading to at least six Indian journalists being killed in the line of their work last year.

"Violence against journalists including police violence, attacks by Maoist fighters and reprisals by criminal groups or corrupt politicians is one of the most striking characteristics of the current state of press freedom in India. At least six Indian journalists were killed in connection with their work in 2018. A number of doubts surround a seventh case, the index noted.

These murders highlighted the many dangers that Indian journalists face, especially those working for non-English-language media outlets in rural areas, it said.

Attacks against journalists by supporters of ruling BJP increased in the run-up to general elections in the spring of 2019, the analysis alleged.

Paris-based Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF), or Reporters Without Borders, is a non-profit organisation that works to document and combat attacks on journalists around the world. In its 2019 index, RSF finds that hatred of journalists has degenerated into violence, contributing to an increase in fear around the world.

In reference to India, it found an alarming rate of coordinated hate campaigns waged on social networks against journalists who dare to speak or write about subjects that annoy Hindutva.

"The campaigns are particularly virulent when the targets are women. The emergence of a #MeToo movement in the media in 2018 has lifted the veil on many cases of harassment and sexual assault to which women reporters have been subjected, it noted.

"Finally, coverage of regions that the authorities regard as sensitive, such as Kashmir, continues to be very difficult. Foreign reporters are barred from Kashmir and the Internet is often disconnected there," it added.

South Asia in general features poorly on the index, with Pakistan dropping three places to 142, and Bangladesh dropping four places to 150.

The number of countries regarded as safe, where journalists can work in complete security, continues to decline, while authoritarian regimes continue to tighten their grip on the media, RSF concludes.

Norway is ranked first in the 2019 Index for the third year running while Finland (up two places) has taken second place from the Netherlands (down one at 4th). An increase in cyber-harassment caused Sweden (third) to lose one place. In Africa, the rankings of Ethiopia (up 40 at 110th) and Gambia (up 30 at 92nd) have significantly improved from last year's Index.

At the bottom of the Index, both Vietnam (176th) and China (177th) have fallen one place and Turkmenistan (down two at 180th) is now last, replacing North Korea (up one at 179th).

News From Rising Kashmir

;