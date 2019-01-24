India disrespects its own constitution in JK: Rasheed

Srinagar:
Rejecting Governor Satya Pal Malik’s allegation that political parties were dividing Jammu and Kashmir on “communal lines” AIP president and former MLA Langate, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday asked why circular was issued by Governor’s administration for employees to attend January 26 celebrations.
In statement issued here, Rasheed said that the facts are totally opposite to what Governor has claimed. “Governor has spoken half-truth as he is absolutely right in revealing that the circular making government employees bound to participate in republic day functions is being issued every year from 2008 and as such the hue and cry being made by NC and PDP carries no meaning, but Mr. Malik needs to be reminded that this argument does not justify the validity of colonial dictate issued by him or his predecessors including Omer Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti,” Rasheed in a statement issued.
“Kashmiris must truly understand and expose the hypocrisy of both Mehbooba Mufti and Omer Abdullah and both of them should not make a fool of themselves by talking about the colonial traditions they have introduced,” he said.
He said that to make state sponsored functions a success government every year forces not only police men in civic but also government employees to participate in these events.
“Governor should not forget that he has already bulldozed democracy in the state and it looks like a joke to celebrate the republic day in a state where there is complete lawlessness and the fundamental rights of people of J&K are officially suspended,” he said. “Had New Delhi faith in its constitution it would not have disrespected state’s special status and never dragged Article 35-A and Article 370 to Supreme Court.”
While in rest of the country people eagerly wait for January 26, and August 15 day functions but in J&K the huge chunk of masses show no interest in such events.
“One wonders while employees are being forced to republic day functions, many tuition centers are being closed and harassed by security agencies ahead of republic day, thus playing with the carrier of students,” he alleged.
Rejecting Malik’s claim that political parties were dividing state on communal lines, Rasheed said “It should not be difficult for even a layman to understand that who is dividing state on communal lines and whose agenda Malik is implementing in J&K,” he said.
Now when New Delhi has appointed fourth advisor to the Governor, one wonders how in a heavily Muslim dominated state not only three out of four advisors are non-Muslims but state Chief Secretary, DGP, Home Secretary and all those holding key postings and positions in civil and police administration are from other community and mostly non-state subjects.
“It is like conquering Himalaya to find place even as a district SP if you are a Muslim and even if you kill, humiliate and blind your own people just to please your non-Muslim bosses,” he said. “It is New Delhi and Sang Parivar not Kashmiris dividing state on communal lines and trying to dislodge the majority community form all the key positions”. Rasheed said, asking Governor is it ever possible that there could be a Muslim chief secretary, DGP and Home secretary posted in office in UP or Assam or some other state.
Rasheed accused Governor of “distorting” the facts and trying to justify his agenda of implementing “illogical” and “unfair nefarious” designs of BJP and its allies.
“All these cheap tactics and misuse of official position by Governor are bound to fail and efforts to suppress the majority community will never succeed,” he said.