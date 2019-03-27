India demonstrates anti-satellite missile capability: PM

March 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

Addressing the nation, the prime minister said India's action was not directed against any country.

Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country, he said.

The satellite was orbiting at an altitude of 300 km, he said, describing India as a space power.

Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, he said.

The prime minister had advertised his address to the nation on Twitter, calling it an important message.

"Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," he said, setting off speculation across the country on what the topic was likely to be.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Committee on Security had met at the prime minister's residence.