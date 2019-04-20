India couldn't suppress voice of Kashmiris: Pak FM

April 20, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has criticised India for using force against the people of Kashmir, saying that India could not "suppress the voice of Kashmiris" by deploying a large number of troops in the valley, reported Dawn on Saturday.

He said Pakistan and India could not afford war because both were nuclear powers and had the capacity to destroy each other, according to the report.

Qureshi said the war was not an option for resolving issues and both countries would have to decide how they could end their disputes and live in peace.

He said he could not blame India for the April 12 blast in Quetta without evidence.

The Pak Foreign Minister said the country was facing economic challenges but the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was not responsible for the financial crunch it was facing today.

He said his party was ready to hold an open discussion on economic issues of the country.