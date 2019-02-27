India conducts air strikes inside Pak

IAF Mirage 2000 jets destroyed JeM camp, killed large number of terrorists, trainers in pre-emptive action: FS
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Feb 26:
India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's(JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of “terrorists and trainers” of the Pak-based militant group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country, a top official said.
Giving details of the operation at a news conference here, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in India after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy 12 days ago that killed 40 CRPF men.
"Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jehadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a pre-emptive strike became absolutely necessary,” he said.
"In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot," Gokhale said.
"In this operation, a very large number of JeM miitants, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated,” he said.
Junior Agriculture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted about the strike. "Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and Completely destroyed it," he said.
Earlier in the day, Indian government sources said Mirage 2000 combat jets of the Indian Air Force(IAF) bombed militant camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control(LoC) in the Pakistani side. They said jets pounded the camps in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti.
The facility at Balakot, located in a thick forest on a hilltop far away from civilian presence, was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghouri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said, reading out from a statement.
The statement did not say if Yousuf Azhar was among those killed.
In the face of imminent danger, a preventive strike became "absolutely necessary", he said, adding that India is firmly committed towards taking all measures to fight terrorism.
India, Gokhale said, expects Pakistan to dismantle all terror camps, including those of the JeM.
Hours after the strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS) which was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The “pre-emptive strikes” were hailed by leaders of various political parties with the BJP asserting that Prime Minister Modi's political will has made the difference while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lauded the IAF and saluted its pilots.
Sources said the Mirage 2000 multi-role aircraft was chosen for the strike for its capability to hit targets with "pin-point" accuracy.
A number of other assets and platforms of the IAF were also used in the operation, first inside Pakistan after the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Sources said at least 325 militants and 25 to 27 trainers were at the camp, the biggest operated by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which had claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF men.
“Everyone at the camp was sleeping and Pakistani defence establishment had no clue that the attack was coming so deep into their country because they had expected a surgical strike on camps in PaK near the Line of Control, said the sources who are close to the government,” they said.
The militant camp, sources said, is located 20 kms from Balakot town.
Balakot is some 80 km from the Line of Control near Abbotabad where Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in hiding by covert US forces who had also sneaked into Pakistan to carry out the operation, catching the entire Pakistani military unawares.