About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India condemns death of civilian in Pak ceasefire violation

Published at January 17, 2019 02:43 PM 0Comment(s)999views


India condemns death of civilian in Pak ceasefire violation

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the death of a civilian in "unprovoked ceasefire violation" by the Pakistan forces in Sunderbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the 11th of this month. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, a Pakistan High Commission official was summoned yesterday and a strong protest was lodged on the matter.

India also shared strong concerns over continued "unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations" across the Line of Control and the International Boundary.

The Ministry said, India also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces. 

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top