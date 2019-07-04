India committed to 'Neighbourhood First' policy: GoI

July 04, 2019 | Agencies

India is firmly committed to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the government is committed to developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbors.

"India is an active economic partner of its neighbours and is involved in various development projects in neighbouring countries," an official source said here.

Explaining further on the issue, sources point out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Maldives and Sri Lanka in June.

As many as six agreements in the areas of White Shipping, Hydrography, Health Cooperation, Ferry and Cargo Services and Cooperation in Capacity Building in Customs and Civil Services were signed during Modi's Maldives visit.