India chocking democratic spaces in Kashmir: Geelani

Condemns arrest spree of separatist leaders
Srinagar:
Expressing his concern over fresh crackdown on separatist leaders, activists, youth & nocturnal raids by force and administration in Kashmir on eve of upcoming ULB- Panchayat polls, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani today alleged that “India, calling itself as world’s largest democracy was a mere hoax.”
Condemning police actions and shifting of incarcerated Hurriyat spokesman, among other leaders, Geelani said that people all over the world protest against excesses and for their judicious demands which is their democratic right but the state of Jammu & Kashmir is the only exception where peaceful protesters are showered with bullets and pallets.
“By chocking the democratic voice of people and their peaceful means of protest and denying their basic rights of the people, authorities are creating a war like situation and preparing an armed drill for election drama,” he alleged.