India celebrates Independence Day while denying same to JK: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 13:
Appealing people to observe 15th August as a “black day”, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Monday clarified that “in principle we are not against rejoicing Independence Day of any country but it is an irony of the fate that a country like India celebrates its Independence Day while seizing the same opportunity from a small State like Jammu and Kashmir by using its military might and political deceits”.
Hurriyat Conference (G) while condemning the “oppression” before the commencement of 15th August functions on the people of Kashmir said that the “people of India do enjoy the happy movements of their Independence whereas the people of Kashmir remain caged in a horrendous situation created by the presence of heavy contingents of forces”.
“People are intimidated, maimed, incarcerated, tortured on one pretext or the other,” said Hurriyat (G).
Hurriyat Conference (G) appealed them world “to shun the policy of double standards and discrimination” and pay attention towards the political and civil rights of the weaker nations like Kashmir and Palestine.
Hurriyat Conference (G) also demanded high level probe by the UNHRC “to take stock of the grim situation prevailing in the state in presence of lakhs of forces patrolling on the streets and roads and conducting nocturnal raids, not only in the busy towns but also in the remote hamlets, thereby creating a fear psychosis in the nook and corner of the state”.
Hurriyat Conference (G) also said it condemns the arrest spree against its political leaders and activists “including Mohammad Yasin Aataie, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Maqbool Ganie, Sofi Ghulam Mohammad, Bashir Ahmad Choone, Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, Shakeel Ahmad Hayatpora, Fayaz Ahmad Yatoo, Gh. Rasool Kar, Mohammad Sultan Bangroo, Haji Gh. Hassan Bhat and Ishfaq Ahmad Khan”.
Hurriyat (G) said it also condemns the “nocturnal raids on the residence of Mohammad Rafiq Ganie, General Secretary Muslim League and intimidation to his family”.