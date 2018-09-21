India calls off talks with Pakistan at UNGA after JK cops killings

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
India on Friday called off talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi set on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
In a strongly-worded statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the latest brutal killings of Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir and the recent release of a series of 20 postage stamps glorifying Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani by Pakistan confirm that Pakistan won't mend its ways.
"Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless.
"In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York," the statement said.