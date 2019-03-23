India boycotts Pak Day event as separatists invited

March 23, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Government of India (GoI) Friday decided to boycott the Pakistan National Day event to be held at its high commission here as Kashmiri separatist leaders were also invited, an official said.

Over the past few years, India's representation at the annual event has been at the level of a union minister.

This year, Indian government officials will stay away from the reception scheduled on the eve of Pakistan National Day, which is celebrated on March 23, the official said.

"The government of India has decided not to send any official representative to the Pakistan National Day event at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," the official said.

The decision has been taken because Pakistan has decided to invite separatist Hurriyat leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to the event, the official added.

The decision comes in the wake of heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after the Pulwama attack and subsequent air strike by India in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. Pakistan retaliated the next day and also downed Indian fighter jet and captured the pilot, who was later released.