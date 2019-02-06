About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India bans Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen militant outfit

Published at February 06, 2019 12:05 PM 0Comment(s)1290views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, which has been fighting for "liberation of Kashmir" and involved in a series of incidents, has been banned by the government, the Home Ministry said Wednesday.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said the central government believes that the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) is involved in militancy as it has committed and participated in various militancy acts in India and its members are getting financial and logistic support from their handlers based abroad.

The ministry said the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen came into existence in 1990 with the objective of "liberation of Kashmir" and has been actively pursuing the same by way of acts of militancy. 

