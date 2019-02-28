India asks Pak to return IAF pilot, ensure his safety

Hands over dossier on JeM involvement in Pulwama attack to Pakistan
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Feb 27:
India Wednesday summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and demanded immediate and safe return of an IAF pilot, who was captured by Pakistan following an aerial engagement by air forces of the two countries.
“It has also been made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the Indian defence personnel,” the External Affairs Ministry said.
It has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the "vulgar display" of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.
Pakistan detained Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman MiG 21 jet was shot down by Pakistan jets.
"It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return," the MEA said.
The Pakistani Acting High Commissioner was summoned this afternoon by the MEA to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India, including by violation of the Indian air space and targeting of Indian military posts.
The response by Pakistani air force came a day after IAF claimed to have smashed a militant training camp of JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan.
The MEA said regret was expressed at continuing denial by Pakistan's political and military leadership at the presence of terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control.
"A dossier was handed over to Pakistan side with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama attack and the presence of JeM camps and its leadership in Pakistan." the MEA said.
"It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control," it said.