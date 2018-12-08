‘India approves dam on Ravi’

Water flow to Pakistan to take a hit
Rising Kashmir DeskSrinagar, Dec 07:
The Government of India (GoI) has approved the implementation of the Shahpurkandi Dam project on the Ravi in Punjab and the move will cut water flow to Pakistan.
A report published in The Times of India said the dam project will allow India to use the water which at present goes “waste” flowing through the Madhopur Headworks downstream to Pakistan.
"Once completed in June 2022, it will improve irrigation potential of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab," the TOI report said.
The report said though the project was planned 17 years ago at an estimated cost of over Rs 2,285 crore, it could not be implemented due to paucity of funds with the state.
The GoI would provide financial assistance of over Rs 485 crore (for irrigation component) to the state for implementing the project over five years from 2018-19 to 2022-23, it said.
The decision in this regard was taken by the Union Cabinet, keeping in view the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan.
Under this 1960 treaty, India has full rights for utilisation of waters of the three eastern rivers namely Ravi, Beas and Satluj.
The project, it said, will create an additional irrigation potential of 5,000 hectares in Punjab and 32,173 hectares in Jammu & Kashmir.
In addition, Punjab will also be able to generate 206 MW of hydro-power, it added.