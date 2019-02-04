‘India angry over innocent Kashmiri killings’

Says will carry forward Vajpayee’s legacy
For return, Pandits to get new houses, 3000 jobs
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 03:
Prime Minister NarendraModi Sunday said that entire Indian was angry over the innocent killings in Kashmir valley.
“Today entire country is angry after seeing the killing of innocent and unarmed boys and girls in Kashmir because these youth want peace and life. But they are being made target of militancy and this is the truth of militancy here,” Modi said addressinga function at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.
Modiassuredthe youth of Jammu Kashmir and differnet parts of India that this militancy “will be fought with all our might”.
“Every militant will be given a strong and a befitting reply,” he said.
Modi said by conducting surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC)India had sent a clear message across the world about its new policy (neeti) and tradition (reeti).
“We will break the backbone of militancy in J&K,” he said.
Modi said Army men Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was killed in an anti-militancy operation last year, rifleman Aurangzeb, who was killed by militants and 9-year-old Tajamul Islam, who won 2016 World Kickboxing Championship at the age of seven, were the real heroes of Jammu Kashmir.
“Hero is the one who lives to fulfil the dreams and the one is the biggest coward who kills the dreams of others,” he said.
On 26 January,Wani was given Ashok Chakra for his service rendered to India.
While praising nine-year-old Tajamul, Modi said that like her there were many well wishers of India who despite odds wanted to succeed in their lives.
The development of J&K and welfare its people has been the government’s priority, he said.
“It will always remain our priority,” Modi said.
He said the government would not step back from working to realisethe dream of former prime minister AtalBihari Vajpayee of a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir.
“We will not stay a step away from the work given to us by Vajpayee in inheritance,” Modi said. “His wishes will be fulfilled.”
Be it Kashmir, Ladakh or Jammu, Modi said GoI would take along everyone with the motto of ‘sabkasaath, sabkavikaas’ (collective efforts, inclusive growth).
He said GoI would put in every effort to fulfil the dream of a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir.
"We will make all the efforts in realising this dream," he said.
Modi laid foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 7000 crore in Kashmir.
He also inaugurated a rural Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in Bandipore.
He said the BPO would enhance employment opportunities for the Kashmiri youth.
Among other projects, the PM also inaugurated multipurpose indoor sports facility at Sephora in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Referring to Kashmiri Pandits, Modi said the Kashmiri Panditswho left the Valley during the peak of militancy would be resettled in the Valley with respect.
“We are trying for it under the PM’s development scheme,. The State government has started construction of transit camps at Vesu and Segpora,” he said.
Modi laid the foundation of transit camps at Ganderbal and Bandipora.
“After construction of 700 flats, Pandits will get new houses,” he said. “GoIwill make every effort to provide accommodation to Pandits, whosoever wants to return to the Valley,with security and respect.”
Modi said the governmentwas committed to provide jobs to the displacedKashmiri Pandits under the PM’s development package.
“Under PM’s development package, the State government has approved 3000 jobs. I hope these jobs will be filled soon,” the PM said.