India and Pakistan must work for building strong ties: Soz

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday said that Indian and Pakistan should work and build strong ties.
In a statement issued here, Soz said that both the countries must pay heed to Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s plea for promoting and ensuring cordiality between the two nations.
“I heartily welcome Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s strong and comprehensive statement on Kashmir suggesting that there is no military solution to Kashmir and the solution can come only through dialogue and discussion,” Soz said. “She is also right when she says that women and youth must also be involved in the discussions on the dispute.”
He said that it was recently, that the former Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik had expressed his strong views in favour of dialogue and discussion on Kashmir to save the local population from the disaster of violence. He had also urged India and Pakistan to promote cordiality and a friendly neighborhood.
Keeping Norway’s tested credentials for promotion of peace, in view, India and Pakistan could together benefit if Norway is consulted on Resolution of the Conflict. “The civil society leaders in both India and Pakistan should draw inspiration from the leadership of Norway to promote peace in the sub-continent,” he said. “Those who want a military solution to Kashmir dispute will be proved wrong, ultimately.”