Indestructible polythene

Despite innumerable warnings and orders issued by the administration on polythene ban, their use in the state by and large remains unimpeded. Earlier municipal corporations used to seize polythene bags in most of the wards and even officials of the administration passed strict directions against the use of polythene. Somewhere down the line the zeal to eradicate the major pollutant passed out and with the result vendors and shopkeepers are openly flouting the orders. Given the diminished sense of concerns of the officials we may never get rid of the material whose perils everyone is aware of. It does not need special surveys or calculations to compare the figures; in fact the officials and authorities on whom the responsibility to curb the menace rests can’t provide any. If they do, then the question as why they failed to seize it would come to fore. Polythene is a banned material in the state, so to say. But the law and its enforcement have become a mockery with polythene bags circulating in almost all marketplaces in the state. The government with occasional hiccups comes to action with perfunctory drives where a negligible portion of the banned material is seized for the record. How stringent the enforcement authorities are round the clock and throughout the year is in the know of all. Authorities in the past playing ignorant have even admitted that they don’t know where the material comes from or how it reaches the state if it is produced outside. It is hard to believe that large dispatches of the material would go unnoticed and unchecked in the state. Even if that happens it clearly indicates how vigilant the enforcement agencies are. Officials of the district administrations on some occasions directed the vendors and the public not to use, stock or sell polythene. Their orders clearly said that people who would be found possessing polythene would be dealt in accordance with law, including the contempt for violating court orders that had banned the material. Unfortunately, the orders didn’t see any action. While the environment ministry and the pollution control board have flagged rampant polythene use in Kashmir as having a bearing on climate change and ecological damages, the government has been handicapped to eliminate the polythene threat. Also, due to the focus of the government riveted on sewage and solid waste treatment, the issue of polythene threat has been sidelined. The administration must reveal in figures the quantity of the banned material seized in the last couple of years, which might be difficult for it hasn’t acted on its own orders.