Independent candidate for Ladakh LS constituency not BJP’s proxy: Sagar

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Repulsing back to state Congress chief G A Mir wherein he claimed that ‘NC and PDP was supporting BJP’s proxy candidate in Ladakh constituency’, National Conference (NC) Wednesday said that the party has extended support to a candidate who has been chosen by the people.

NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that state Congress chief, Mir should think ten times before making such kind of statements public. “The decision to extend support to an independent candidate was taken on local NC unit and division unit’s recommendation,” he said.

He said it will be known to all on the day of results that whether the candidate NC has supported was BJP’s proxy or not.

Sagar said most of the people from constituency are supporting the candidate; therefore NC has also extended its support.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and its candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency G A Mir had told KNS that in Kargil, NC and PDP are supporting an independent candidate, Sajjad Hussain, who is being backed by the BJP.

“Both parties (PDP and NC) are supporting an independent candidate, who is a proxy of the BJP in Kargil. People in Pulwama and Shopian districts (which are going to polls on May 6) should know that it (PDP) has not left BJP but are still linked to it. If PDP can ally with BJP during elections who know they will again form an alliance post elections for government formation,” Mir had said.