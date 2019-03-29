Independent candidate files nomination from Anantnag

March 29, 2019 | Shafat Mir

An independent candidate, Dr Ridwana Sanam, a resident of Pahalgam area of Anantnag district filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ridwana, daughter of ex MLA Pahalgam and former NC leader, Kabir Pathan filed nomination papers for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat which is going to polls in 3rd phase on 23rd April.

While talking to reporters, Ridwana said she is pained to see the situation in south Kashmir and intends to bring a positive change.

"I am not contesting election to do any politics. My sole intention would be to focus on youths, women empowerment and overall growth of the constituency. The people of South Kashmir have been suffering since long and if elected, I will work for growth and development," said Ridwana.