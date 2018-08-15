Independence Day: Kashmir shuts on JRL call

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Valley is observing complete shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership against Independence Day celebrations in the state.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had asked people to observe a complete shutdown.
Barricades have been erected on all roads leading to the main Independence Day parade venue at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium,
Mobile telephony and Internet services have been suspended since early morning.