Independence Day: Kashmir shuts on JRL call

Published at August 15, 2018 11:14 AM 0Comment(s)1002views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir Valley is observing complete shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership against Independence Day celebrations in the state.

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had asked people to observe a complete shutdown.

All shops, business establishments along with traffic both private and public remained off the roads In Srinagar and other districts of the Valley.
 
In view of the security for the Independence Day functions police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the Valley also.

Barricades have been erected on all roads leading to the main Independence Day parade venue at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, 

Mobile telephony and Internet services have been suspended since early morning. 

