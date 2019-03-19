Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu CEO’s order

March 19, 2019 | Agencies

Keeping in view the decreasing strength of students in the Government Schools, Chief Education Officer, Jammu Sat Pal Sharma on Tuesday issued an order directing the Zonal Education Officers, Headmasters and Principals to get more and more students enrolled in the schools to get their increments.

As per order issued here, said that as it is obvious in the present scenario that the enrollment in the government schools is decreasing rapidly, so it is indispensable for all of us to foil hard for the upliftment of the standard of the education.

“The idea behind issuing this order was to get more students enrolled in the government schools,” CEO Jammu, Sat Pal Sharma here told a news agency.

[UNI]