Increase security of our candidates or I will move to SC: Singh

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
NPP patron, Prof. Bhim Singh, on Thursday accused that J&K police and administration of “deliberately and intentionally” depriving all the Panthers Party candidates, contesting ULB and Panchayat polls in Kashmir, of adequate security.
In a statement, Singh while hailing governor, Satya Pal Malik, for the the “bold statement he made to the press last evening as published in the Indian Express”.
“It is, however, regrettable that the Panthers Party, a nationalist and dedicated to the cause of the suffering people of J&K has been intentionally ignored by the present administration of J&K and particularly those who are handling the police and the secretariat”.
Singh informed the Governor that the lady candidates contesting Municipal elections in Srinagar are provided a “hopeless and broken place at some unknown margin”. “The authorities have been torturing those who have filed the nomination papers and their nominations have been not okayed. This is with an intention to ensure that only BJP nominees are declared elected unopposed. This is not democracy, it is not rule of law, but it is a fraud on the electoral system by the present administration of J&K assisted by the police.”
“Governor shall intervene to ensure reasonable security to the Panthers Party state and district office bearers as well as those who have joined the election fray,” he added.
Singh said that he will move to the Supreme Court of India to seek appropriate protection, security and lodging facilities for the NPP candidates and senior leadership to ensure that all candidates are treated at par with equal protection and uniform security.