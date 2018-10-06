Increase banking outreach for credit penetration in far flung areas: Guv to JK Bank

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 5:
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank Parvez Ahmed met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.
Chairman informed Governor about the steps taken by the Bank for socio economic development of the state by improving the credit penetration in the productive sectors of economy.
An ambitious expansion plan, he added, has been drawn by the Bank to take banking to the doorstep of people in all the regions of the state besides increasing the banking infrastructure and promotion of digital economy.
He informed that a pilot project in this direction for opening of 35 Ultra Small Branches is in advanced stage of completion to link all the 111 villages of Leh District with formal banking system besides creating employment for the local educated youths.
Parvez also apprised Governor about the CSR initiative of the Bank for construction of a residential accommodation in Maharashtra to alleviate problems of Cancer Patients & their attendants from Jammu and Kashmir availing Medical Treatment here for which the Government of Maharashtra is in the process of allocating land to the State Government. He requested that the matter be taken up with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for expeditious allotment of land.
Governor advised the Chairman to fast track the operationalization of the Leh Ultra Small Banking project besides rolling out the initiative in all the regions of the state so that people can conveniently avail banking facilities in their respective areas. He urged for creating the employment opportunities for the educated unemployed youth in the State. Governor directed that the process should be initiated immediately and completed in a transparent and time bound manner.