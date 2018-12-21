Incompetent persons operate illegal test collection centres in Anantnag town

DHSK promises prompt action
DHSK promises prompt action
Shafat MirAnantnag, Dec 20:
The practice of taking samples for medical diagnosis by incompetent persons is going on unchecked throughout the Anantnag district, which has not only resulted in wrong and delayed diagnosis of diseases but has also jeopardized the career of qualified youth, who have spent years and lot of money to get the necessary degrees, by denying them the rightful opportunity.
Anantnag town, which is regarded as a hub for private practice by doctors given the huge inflow of patients from adjacent districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and from districts as far as Banihal and Kishtwar, has seen a surge in the number of clinics and test collection centres, which are operated by non-professionals.
Several doctors see patients in chemist shops also, all across the town and conduct medical tests too. The authorities, however, have totally neglected the issue of collection of samples by unqualified people, which doctors say, may at times prove fatal for a patient.
As per the government guidelines, a medical laboratory must have at least one technician who has a Diploma in Medical Lab Technology while the area for a lab should be at least 200 square feet with all the requisite facilities.
“Many doctors, who even come from Srinagar for medical practice here, bring an assistant along who collects the samples from patients. These people are mostly not qualified for the same but nobody bats an eye towards it. Also, several chemists ask their salesmen, who in most cases are school dropouts, to take samples from the patients. Every single medical examination has its own procedure, which only a qualified person can follow,” a doctor said.
“The clinics located in Janglat Mandi, Ganjiwara and adjacent areas are openly indulging in collecting of samples by the assistants of doctors,” he further added.
“Many private labs have kept their agents even inside the District hospital Anantnag, Maternity and Childcare Hospital Sherbagh, who take samples of the tests which are not done there. They take the samples of patients illegally inside the government facility and later on provide the same to the lab which provides them a handsome commission. This practice involves even the hospital employees, who are not trained for this job,” the doctor said.
A local lab technician said a lady was prescribed to get a TORCH test done in Maternity and Childcare hospital Sherbagh, Anantnag. This particular test is not done in the hospital but some employee had taken her sample in the hospital claiming he would get it checked from the other section in this very hospital. She was later provided the results after a week which clearly showed a detailed report from a private lab. The technician said that the sample had not been taken correctly so she approached his lab and got the test done again which showed an altogether different result.
“I am mulling to shut down my lab as there is a huge number of unprofessional people part of this sector now who take samples this way and later send to labs out of the state against the huge commission, which a poor patient has to bear. This has affected our business and there is no proper check by the health department as many collection centres are also running illegally,” he added.
The Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzus Dolma said they will conduct checks in the market and need pinpoint locations of the violators.
“The raids and surprise checks are conducted regularly and we need a detailed and pinpoint location of these illegally running labs and collection centers after which we could be able to send out teams. I will also talk to the concerned CMO and direct him to look into this matter as it is a grave concern”, said DHSK, Dr Kunzus.