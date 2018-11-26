Include every voter in e-rolls: Div Com to officials

Rising KashmirNewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 25:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Sunday stressed upon the officers to work religiously so that no eligible voter is left uncovered under the e-roll preparation. He said that any duplication must be carefully weeded out after proper verification.
According to an official, in order to review the progress under e-Roll summary revision, Verma chaired a meeting of EROs and DEOs here today.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Rishpal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Samba, Arun Manhas Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jammu, Nissar Ahmed, ACR Samba, Kul Bushan, Sub-divisional Magistrates and other concerned were present during the meeting, the official added.
The official said that a thorough review of the EPIC Number Generation was taken during the meeting. The concerned officers informed the Divisional Commissioner about the deletions and additions that have been carried out in different areas while updating the e-Rolls.
It was given out that various awareness camps have been carried out in various constituencies regarding the E-Roll registration. Various issues related to the E-Roll Summary Revision were also taken up in the meeting.
The Div Com stressed upon the need to speed up the process besides maintain close coordination among concerned officers.
He stressed upon the officers to work religiously so that no eligible voter is left uncovered under the e-roll preparation. He said that any duplication must be carefully weeded out after proper verification.
The Div Com asked the concerned officers to expedite the process of fresh enrollment and asked to initiate special campaigns for awareness about e-roll.
Meanwhile, the official added that Electoral Roll Observer (ERO) for Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts Mohammad Javed Khan also reviewed the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) with reference to January 1, 2019 as qualifying date.
Chairing a review meeting with District Election Officer (DEO), Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, the observer advised the officials involved in the process to discharge their duties diligently so that every eligible person is included in the voter list besides making necessary deletions while updating the voter list after proper verification on ground, the official added.
The official said that the meeting was attended by officer on special duty for special summary revision besides leaders of recognized political parties. ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain, ACR, Vevaik Puri, SDM, Zameer Rishu, Dy. DEO Zaheer Abass, Tehsildars besides other officials attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Khan directed the district administration to intensify the activities under Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign across the district for sensitizing the people to take part in election process. He also congratulated the district administration for smoothly conducting municipal and ongoing Panchayat elections.
Earlier DEO gave a brief presentation regarding SSR to Electoral Roll Observer and informed that the total electorate in the two Assembly constituencies in Ramban district stood at 1, 82421 including 87598 men and 84823 women and 1, 75285 EPIC Cards have been provided to the voters.
The meeting was informed that during the ongoing special summary revision, 14333 forms were received, including 6150 for addition, 3290 for deletion, 3784 for correction and 1109 for transposition. It was given out that after the special summary revision, the final roll would be published on January 1, 2019.
Electoral Roll Observer also interacted with the representatives of various recognized political parties on the occasion, the official added.