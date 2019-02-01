About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Inclement weather conditions in Valley

Published at February 01, 2019 12:18 AM 0Comment(s)33views

Veeri urges Admin to ensure smooth supply of essentials


Srinagar:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice-President, Abdul Rahman Veeri, on Thursday urged the state administration to ensure that essential services are provided to the people hailing from valley’s far-flung areas during the present inclement weather conditions in the state.
Veeri said demanded that in view of the present weather conditions, the government must make all arrangements of health care, water supply and food items in the far-flung areas of the state so that the people are made to suffer in any way.
He also pitched for the adequate amount of snow clearance machines so that the far flung areas do not remain cut out from the main towns and supply of essentials is made possible to these places sans any hinderance. He also urged PDD and PHE departments to ensure smooth supply of power and water to the snowbound areas of Kashmir.

