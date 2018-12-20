Incidents like Pulwama killings stoke passions for Azadi: Farooq

Terms Governor’s rule autocratic, calls for early polls
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 19:
National Conference (NC) President and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said incidents like Pulwama, in which seven civilians were killed by the government forces, stoke passions for Azadi in Kashmir.
The NC President also called the Governor’s rule as “autocratic” and pitched for elections in the State.
Talking to reporters after formally welcoming two former PDP legislators Basharat Bukhari and Peer Mohammad Hussain into the party fold, Abdullah said the government forces should have used less lethal weapons to quell protests in Pulwama.
“Bullets kill people and you can’t bring dead people back. It was better to use water cannons and teargas to disperse protesters instead of firing live bullets at them,” Farooq said.
“Such incidents create a ‘black hole’ in people’s heart and fuel passion for Azadi sentiment in Kashmir,” he said. “I hope Government of India and the Governor take cognizance of this matter.”
Stressing that during the six months of Governor’s rule, 55 bills had been cleared, Farooq called it an “autocratic rule” saying there was no substitute to a popular, elected government.
“Governor’s rule is as good as autocratic rule. It is not people’s rule. It is a dictatorial rule. The Governor can do whatever he wants,” he said.
Farooq said NC had been impressing on the incumbent administration to hold polls at the earliest.
“I think the Governor’s rule and the President’s rule must come to an end. There should be elections and people should choose their representatives who can work for them,” he said. “We believe that an elected government will be able to deliver in a better way.”
Talking about the grand alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Farooq, who is also the Member of Parliament, said that states would hold a “key” in alliance formations in the polls.
“Alliances will be mostly in the states and those states will produce the results for the parliament and that will make the difference,” he said.
On whether there was a possibility of joining of other PDP members in NC, Farooq said anyone could join NC and for that the party had a committee which handles such things.