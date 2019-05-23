Incident true, based on facts, evidence: Police

May 23, 2019 | M T Rasool

Charge-sheet against accused soon

Contesting stories making rounds in the area through social media regarding the authenticity of Sumbal rape incident, Police Wednesday said the rape incident is true and based on facts and evidence.

A statement of Senior Superintendent’s Office issued here said Police would soon file the charge-sheet against the accused in the court.

Maintaining that reports in a section of media regarding the Sumbal rape case were false, Police requested people not pay any heed to rumours.

“Incident involving assault of a three-year-old child in Sumbal is very much true and based on facts and evidence,” the statement reads.

Requesting people not to pay heed to the rumors being spread about the incident, Police said, “People are requested not to believe in rumors. Strict action will be taken against people spreading false and misleading information.”

Many pages on Facebook were spreading the 'misinformation' saying that the girl was not sexually assaulted in the Sumbal incident while referring to the medical reports.

However, Police warned the users of spreading misinformation and removed the content.

“A few such FB posts spreading misinformation came to our notice. One such FB group ‘Iqbal-i-Kashmir’ removed the content when we contacted the administrator,” a Police officer said.

He said all the reports of the experts were in the last stage of technical procedural and would be handed over to Police soon.

“We haven’t received any of the examination reports - neither of the FSL nor the medical report - but we are expecting all the reports to reach us by two or three days,” the officer said confirming the sexual assault referring to the preliminary examinations.

“There is no truth in the tales mentioning that the medical examination of the girl had not established sexual assault,” he said.

On May 10, a family from Malikpora Trigam area of Sumbal alleged that their 3-year-old daughter was raped by a local boy Tahir Ahmed Mir after coaxing her while offering her sweets and later raping her in the school washroom.

The incident triggered widespread and violent protests across the Valley for days.

The local court as well as the High Court took suo moto cognisance of the case and directed Police to file status reports separately within two days after the incident was reported.

Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Bandipora, following the court orders on Tuesday recommended paying an interim compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the minor girl.

On their recommendation, Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) released an amount of Rs 1 lakh as interim relief to the minor victim.

The amount was released to the minor girl under J&K Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013.

During the process of investigation, the case witnessed many twists, the first coming from the father of the accused, who claimed he had sold off his house to his neighbor, the father of the victim and instead of paying him installments of money, he had leveled baseless allegation of rape of his daughter by his son.

Now, false stories are being cooked mentioning that the medical examination had not proven the sexual assault.