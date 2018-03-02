About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Incessant rain closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

Published at March 02, 2018


Agencies

Srinagar

Widespread rain along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday triggered the shooting stones at some places, forcing the closure of the road.

Traffic officials said due to widespread rainfall triggering shooting stones at some places on the highway in Ramban district, the Jammu-Srinagar road would remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of travelers.

"All intending travelers are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting our control rooms to know the latest status of the highway," officials said

 

