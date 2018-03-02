Incessant rain closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

AgenciesSrinagar
Widespread rain along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday triggered the shooting stones at some places, forcing the closure of the road.
Traffic officials said due to widespread rainfall triggering shooting stones at some places on the highway in Ramban district, the Jammu-Srinagar road would remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of travelers.
"All intending travelers are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting our control rooms to know the latest status of the highway," officials said
0 Comment(s)