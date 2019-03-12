Incentives for jobless youth in floriculture

March 12, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Department of Floriculture is promoting nurseries to attract jobless youth to floriculture to generate employment.

Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, a grower from Ganderbal, said government gave them Rs 37000 per kanal for starting their nursery.

“Department is very cooperative and they gave us proper training to make our nursery profitable,” Dar said.

Dar said they started their nursery last year and earned profit a of Rs 60000 in one year.

“This business can help a number of jobless youth if they take proper training from Floriculture Department,” he said.

The farmers sell produce in local market and department also buys them.

Assistant Floriculture Officer, Inam Ahmad of Ganderbal District said that there are three nurseries in Government sector and three in Private sector.

He said that under RKY scheme, they have established three nurseries in Fatehpora, Jorokha bagh and Manasbal.

“We are running different schemes as Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojan. We have already funded seven persons for establishing their nurseries,” he said.

He said many unemployed youth have established nurseries and earn their livelihood.

“The department was established in 60s to maintain Mughal Gardens but after 2006 commercial floriculture is being promoted,” he said.

He said there are good employment opportunities in floriculture.

Assistant Floriculture Officer of Pulwama district, Rubia Rasool said that there are seven ornamental nurseries, six lavender units and nine cut flower units in the Pulwama.

Rubia said that 190 growers are registered with the Department of which 22 are working actively for their nurseries.

“We provide incentives under central sponsored scheme with different components,” she said.

She said that the rate of assistance for tubular poly house is Rs 609.5 per meter square and maximum bound is 4000 meter square per individual as per guide lines.

“The rate of assistance for shade net house is Rs 408 per meter square and upper limit is 4000 meter square. For ornamental nurseries the rate of assistance is Rs.37500 per hectare.”

Rubia added growers also export products of their nurseries to other states of India.