About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 12, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Incentives for jobless youth in floriculture

 Department of Floriculture is promoting nurseries to attract jobless youth to floriculture to generate employment.
Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, a grower from Ganderbal, said government gave them Rs 37000 per kanal for starting their nursery.
“Department is very cooperative and they gave us proper training to make our nursery profitable,” Dar said.
Dar said they started their nursery last year and earned profit a of Rs 60000 in one year.
“This business can help a number of jobless youth if they take proper training from Floriculture Department,” he said.
The farmers sell produce in local market and department also buys them.
Assistant Floriculture Officer, Inam Ahmad of Ganderbal District said that there are three nurseries in Government sector and three in Private sector.
He said that under RKY scheme, they have established three nurseries in Fatehpora, Jorokha bagh and Manasbal.
“We are running different schemes as Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojan. We have already funded seven persons for establishing their nurseries,” he said.
He said many unemployed youth have established nurseries and earn their livelihood.
“The department was established in 60s to maintain Mughal Gardens but after 2006 commercial floriculture is being promoted,” he said.
He said there are good employment opportunities in floriculture.
Assistant Floriculture Officer of Pulwama district, Rubia Rasool said that there are seven ornamental nurseries, six lavender units and nine cut flower units in the Pulwama.
Rubia said that 190 growers are registered with the Department of which 22 are working actively for their nurseries.
“We provide incentives under central sponsored scheme with different components,” she said.
She said that the rate of assistance for tubular poly house is Rs 609.5 per meter square and maximum bound is 4000 meter square per individual as per guide lines.
“The rate of assistance for shade net house is Rs 408 per meter square and upper limit is 4000 meter square. For ornamental nurseries the rate of assistance is Rs.37500 per hectare.”
Rubia added growers also export products of their nurseries to other states of India.

Latest News

Mumbai businessman dies two days after hair transplantation

Mumbai businessman dies two days after hair transplantation

Mar 11 | RK Web News
Guv directs constitution of team to review return of Kashmiri students ...

Guv directs constitution of team to review return of Kashmiri students ...

Mar 11 | Rising Kashmir News
India can

India can't stop water from flowing into Pakistan: official

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Only potential candidates for 3 LS seats shortlisted: Omar

Only potential candidates for 3 LS seats shortlisted: Omar

Mar 11 | Agencies
Indian national who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released

Indian national who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Deposit guns at police stations before March 15, SSP Ganderbal to peop ...

Deposit guns at police stations before March 15, SSP Ganderbal to peop ...

Mar 11 | Agencies
Balakot strike was done for sole purpose of winning LS elections: Faro ...

Balakot strike was done for sole purpose of winning LS elections: Faro ...

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz not to appear before NIA in New Delhi

Mirwaiz not to appear before NIA in New Delhi

Mar 11 | Junaid Kathju
Schools, colleges re-open in Kashmir, winter zone Jammu

Schools, colleges re-open in Kashmir, winter zone Jammu

Mar 11 | Riyaz Bhat
Slain Tral militant was among ‘key conspirators’ of Pulwama attack: Po ...

Slain Tral militant was among ‘key conspirators’ of Pulwama attack: Po ...

Mar 11 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan PM

Pakistan PM's income drops by Rs 3 crore in 3 years

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
6-year-old drowns in water tank in Rajouri

6-year-old drowns in water tank in Rajouri

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Man held with grenades at Army recruitment rally in Poonch

Man held with grenades at Army recruitment rally in Poonch

Mar 11 | Agencies
Amid shutdown thousands attend funeral of slain militant in Tral

Amid shutdown thousands attend funeral of slain militant in Tral

Mar 11 | Javid Sofi
Tral gunfight: DNA test to identify slain militants as bodies

Tral gunfight: DNA test to identify slain militants as bodies 'beyond ...

Mar 11 | Agencies
One-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

One-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Pulwama attack

Pulwama attack 'mastermind' believed to be killed in Tral encounter: o ...

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Five shops gutted in Uri fire incident

Five shops gutted in Uri fire incident

Mar 11 | Noor ul Haq
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 12, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Incentives for jobless youth in floriculture

              

 Department of Floriculture is promoting nurseries to attract jobless youth to floriculture to generate employment.
Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, a grower from Ganderbal, said government gave them Rs 37000 per kanal for starting their nursery.
“Department is very cooperative and they gave us proper training to make our nursery profitable,” Dar said.
Dar said they started their nursery last year and earned profit a of Rs 60000 in one year.
“This business can help a number of jobless youth if they take proper training from Floriculture Department,” he said.
The farmers sell produce in local market and department also buys them.
Assistant Floriculture Officer, Inam Ahmad of Ganderbal District said that there are three nurseries in Government sector and three in Private sector.
He said that under RKY scheme, they have established three nurseries in Fatehpora, Jorokha bagh and Manasbal.
“We are running different schemes as Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojan. We have already funded seven persons for establishing their nurseries,” he said.
He said many unemployed youth have established nurseries and earn their livelihood.
“The department was established in 60s to maintain Mughal Gardens but after 2006 commercial floriculture is being promoted,” he said.
He said there are good employment opportunities in floriculture.
Assistant Floriculture Officer of Pulwama district, Rubia Rasool said that there are seven ornamental nurseries, six lavender units and nine cut flower units in the Pulwama.
Rubia said that 190 growers are registered with the Department of which 22 are working actively for their nurseries.
“We provide incentives under central sponsored scheme with different components,” she said.
She said that the rate of assistance for tubular poly house is Rs 609.5 per meter square and maximum bound is 4000 meter square per individual as per guide lines.
“The rate of assistance for shade net house is Rs 408 per meter square and upper limit is 4000 meter square. For ornamental nurseries the rate of assistance is Rs.37500 per hectare.”
Rubia added growers also export products of their nurseries to other states of India.

News From Rising Kashmir

;