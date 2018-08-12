Incarcerated Masrat Alam Bhat bereaved

Muslim League expresses condolence and solidarity
Muslim League expresses condolence and solidarity
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing away of uncle of its incarcerated Chairman, Masrat Alam Bhat. Er Assadullah Bhat of Indra Nagar Srinagar breathed his last at his ancestral home here on today.
According to Spokesman of League Sajad Ayobi, all District and Central Bearers of League expressed sympathy with bereaved family especially with League Chairman Masrat Alam Bhat.
The spokesman said that a high level delegation of League comprising of acting Chairman of League Abdul Ahad Parra, General Secretary of League Mohammad Rafiq Ganie, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Bashir Ahmad Budgami, Riyaz Ahmad Shah and Malik Ghulamul Nabi visited Indra Nagar Srinagar and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family especially with Masrat Alam and prayed to Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and give courage to their families to bear this irreparable loss.
General Secretry of League Mohammad Rafiq Ganie while addressing gathering said that Masrat Alam lost his one more relative when he is in jail and could not attend his funeral prayers.
He said that Alam has spent years of his life in different jails nourishing his political ideology and the irony is that he was never provided an opportunity to participate in his relative’s last rites who passed away whenever Masrat Alam was behind bars.
He said that this is yet another tactic to break the political will of Alam who advocates right to self-determination of the people of Jammu Kashmir. He said that the policy adopted by India couldn’t break their will and courage.
Ganie said that such tactics will not break his resolve towards pro-freedom movement. We are proud of him for commitment and dedication. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.